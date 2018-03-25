Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.07

Press coverage about Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capital Senior Living earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7959465986829 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Capital Senior Living stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 295,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Capital Senior Living has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Capital Senior Living will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of Capital Senior Living and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Capital Senior Living news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 3,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $47,353.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,608.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carey P. Hendrickson sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $408,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,368.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,863 shares of company stock worth $477,020 in the last ninety days. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.07” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/capital-senior-living-csu-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-07-updated.html.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation is an operator of senior housing communities in the United States. The Company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living and assisted living services, and provides home care services at one of its communities. Its continuum of care integrates independent living and assisted living and is bridged by home care through independent home care agencies or its home care agency, sustains residents’ autonomy and independence based on their physical and mental abilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.