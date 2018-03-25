Cappasity (CAPP) Price Hits $0.0528

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Cappasity has a market cap of $17.41 million and approximately $51,319.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. In the last week, Cappasity has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002749 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00763685 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011834 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00038247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00157381 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00182042 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 438,686,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,992,098 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is not possible to buy Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.