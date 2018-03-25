Capstone Turbine (CPST) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capstone Turbine earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.5778065633065 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Capstone Turbine stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,881. The company has a market cap of $64.90, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.46. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 66.93% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price target on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Capstone Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply.

