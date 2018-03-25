Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 1,219 Orbital ATK (OA)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Orbital ATK by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,480,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,620,000 after buying an additional 1,128,200 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orbital ATK by 33,729.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 825,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,869,000 after buying an additional 822,652 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK in the third quarter worth $83,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Orbital ATK by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 779,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,451,000 after buying an additional 476,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK in the fourth quarter worth $62,030,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harrison H. Schmitt sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total transaction of $32,857.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,288 shares of company stock valued at $433,230. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Orbital ATK to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orbital ATK from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.21.

Orbital ATK stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7,646.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.24. Orbital ATK has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Orbital ATK had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Orbital ATK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Orbital ATK will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Orbital ATK’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Orbital ATK

Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.

