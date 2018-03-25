Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $147,000 Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 131,484 shares during the last quarter.

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,965.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.06 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 41.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc (AWI) is a global producer of ceiling systems. The Company owns and operates the Building Products (Ceilings) segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells ceiling systems (primarily mineral fiber, fiberglass wool and metal) around the world. Its products are used in commercial and institutional buildings.

