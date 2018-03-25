Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,896. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $187.96 and a twelve month high of $314.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,338.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $625.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Vetr upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (down previously from $291.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $206.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Group restated a “positive” rating and issued a $221.64 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/captrust-financial-advisors-invests-153000-in-ulta-beauty-ulta-updated.html.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.