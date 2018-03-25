Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,760 Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,054,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,411,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Thomas George sold 7,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total value of $712,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,590.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $80,233.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,768 shares of company stock worth $1,395,699. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,833.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $98.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.38 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

