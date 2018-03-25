Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Takes $863,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth $118,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 750.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $99,228.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Takes $863,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/carmichael-hill-associates-inc-takes-863000-position-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.