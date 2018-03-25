Castleark Management LLC Invests $7.34 Million in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 453,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ferroglobe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 30.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 108.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 77.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,904.82, a P/E ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $468.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 target price on Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ferroglobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

