CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 4,625,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,422.77, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Milton Carroll sold 43,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $1,179,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,484 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,550,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,959,000 after purchasing an additional 611,608 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,968,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,583,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,198,000 after purchasing an additional 554,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,188,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,888,000 after purchasing an additional 394,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,693,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,096,000 after purchasing an additional 143,291 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

