CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 213,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Bredin Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $211,921.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 69,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $2,550,286.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $1,515,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

