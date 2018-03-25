Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 318 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 66,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Finally, Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF stock opened at $334.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $303.85 and a twelve month high of $363.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.8614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

