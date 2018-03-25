Certified Advisory Corp Takes $142,000 Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AEW Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 6,631,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,129,000 after purchasing an additional 365,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,278,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,942,000 after purchasing an additional 268,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,154,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,384,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2,527.78, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 46.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.72 million. equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

Retail Properties of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Certified Advisory Corp Takes $142,000 Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/certified-advisory-corp-takes-142000-position-in-retail-properties-of-america-inc-rpai.html.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.