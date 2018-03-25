Certified Advisory Corp Takes $156,000 Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. AT Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 6,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.06 and a PE ratio of 59.45. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF’s payout ratio is currently 184.31%.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

