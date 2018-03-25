Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in L3 Technologies by 2,510.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3 Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3 Technologies stock opened at $201.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $15,672.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $159.43 and a 52 week high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of L3 Technologies to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L3 Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.30.

In other news, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $7,995,860.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.40, for a total transaction of $320,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,498 shares of company stock valued at $98,952,848. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

