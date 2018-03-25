Cfra Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 2,100 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 2,100 ($29.01) price objective by research analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRU. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 2,040 ($28.18) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.63) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($24.73) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,122.16 ($29.32).

Prudential (LON PRU) opened at GBX 1,826 ($25.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49,510.00 and a PE ratio of 1,963.44. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,612.14 ($22.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,992.50 ($27.53).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 139 ($1.92) by GBX 6.20 ($0.09). Prudential had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion for the quarter.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

