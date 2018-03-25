ChainCoin (CRYPTO:CHC) Price Hits $0.19

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, ChainCoin has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainCoin has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $3,427.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002200 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.78 or 0.04873740 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004468 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00014999 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007393 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

ChainCoin Profile

ChainCoin is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 16,949,336 coins and its circulating supply is 14,919,639 coins. ChainCoin’s official website is www.chaincoin.org. ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, the first coin with 11 hashing algorithms chained (C11). CHC leverages a network of masternodes to provide anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling ChainCoin

ChainCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy ChainCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ChainCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChainCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.