Change (CAG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $32,843.00

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Change has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Change has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $32,843.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Change token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00761414 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011703 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00149171 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00186898 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Change

Change’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,109,887 tokens. Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changebank. The official website for Change is getchange.com.

Buying and Selling Change

Change can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Change directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Change must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Change using one of the exchanges listed above.

