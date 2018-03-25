Chemical Bank Has $339,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index (IWB)

Chemical Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Index were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Index during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Index during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Index during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Index during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Index during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Index stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,190.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. iShares Russell 1000 Index has a 52-week low of $128.86 and a 52-week high of $159.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

