Chemical Bank Has $561,000 Stake in Ford Motor (F)

Chemical Bank lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $42,713.52, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. sold 454,260 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $4,687,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,675 shares of company stock worth $5,246,794. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

