Chemical Bank Sells 5,472 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI)

Chemical Bank decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,428,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,211,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,378,000 after acquiring an additional 307,749 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 749,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 159,093 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $32,877.37, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s payout ratio is currently 53.89%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 27,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $537,858.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,404.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

