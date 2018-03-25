Christopher & Banks (CBK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Christopher & Banks earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.7975597361613 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Christopher & Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Christopher & Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th.

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

Shares of Christopher & Banks stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 222,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,834. The firm has a market cap of $38.21, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.31. Christopher & Banks has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter. Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Christopher & Banks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Christopher & Banks (CBK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/christopher-banks-cbk-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a national specialty retailer featuring private-brand women’s apparel and accessories. The Company offers its customers an assortment of clothing for everyday needs. Its merchandise assortments include designs of women’s apparel, generally consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite and women sizes.

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.