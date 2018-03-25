Chronologic (DAY) Price Reaches $2.16

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $290.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00025000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 941,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,881 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and ForkDelta. It is not possible to purchase Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

