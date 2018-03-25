CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIT shares. Wells Fargo started coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stephens set a $60.00 price target on shares of CIT Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

CIT Group stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.55. 574,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,723. The company has a market capitalization of $6,610.42, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.31. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CIT Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other news, insider James L. Hudak sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $107,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,987,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,735,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 844,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 371,609 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 328,586 shares during the period.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other.

