Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Stake Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,332,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after buying an additional 288,492 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $87,798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,223,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $306,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $388.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36,509.15, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $306.05 and a fifty-two week high of $435.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 50.59%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $483.00 price target (down previously from $511.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.20.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

