Cofound.it Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.57 Million (CFI)

Cofound.it (CURRENCY:CFI) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Cofound.it token can now be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, Bittrex and EtherDelta. During the last week, Cofound.it has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. Cofound.it has a total market cap of $22.76 million and $1.57 million worth of Cofound.it was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cofound.it Token Profile

Cofound.it’s genesis date was March 31st, 2017. Cofound.it’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,000,000 tokens. Cofound.it’s official website is cofound.it. Cofound.it’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it. The Reddit community for Cofound.it is /r/cofoundit.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

Cofound.it Token Trading

Cofound.it can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, EtherDelta and Liqui. It is not possible to buy Cofound.it directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cofound.it must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cofound.it using one of the exchanges listed above.

