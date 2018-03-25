Coimatic 2.0 (CTIC2) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Coimatic 2.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC2) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Coimatic 2.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Coimatic 2.0 has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Coimatic 2.0 has a total market capitalization of $8,011.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of Coimatic 2.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00770045 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011843 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00040272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00150573 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00183082 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Coimatic 2.0 Profile

Coimatic 2.0’s total supply is 30,132,750 coins and its circulating supply is 13,532,750 coins. The official website for Coimatic 2.0 is coimatic.org. Coimatic 2.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic.

Coimatic 2.0 Coin Trading

Coimatic 2.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Coimatic 2.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coimatic 2.0 must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coimatic 2.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

