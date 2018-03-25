Coimatic 3.0 Trading Down 3% This Week (CTIC3)

Coimatic 3.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC3) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Coimatic 3.0 has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coimatic 3.0 token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. Coimatic 3.0 has a market cap of $17,141.00 and $68.00 worth of Coimatic 3.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002841 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00769190 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00151334 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00183698 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Coimatic 3.0 Token Profile

Coimatic 3.0’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,512 tokens. Coimatic 3.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic. Coimatic 3.0’s official website is coimatic.com.

Coimatic 3.0 Token Trading

Coimatic 3.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Coimatic 3.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coimatic 3.0 must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coimatic 3.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

