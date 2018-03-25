CoinMeet (MEE) Trading Up 24.1% This Week

CoinMeet (CURRENCY:MEE) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One CoinMeet token can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. CoinMeet has a total market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of CoinMeet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinMeet has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinMeet alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00761414 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011703 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00149171 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00186898 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About CoinMeet

CoinMeet’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,929,698 tokens. CoinMeet’s official website is coinmeet.io. CoinMeet’s official Twitter account is @CoinMeetCoin.

CoinMeet Token Trading

CoinMeet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not possible to purchase CoinMeet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinMeet must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinMeet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for CoinMeet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoinMeet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.