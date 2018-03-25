Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) versus Unifi (UFI) Critical Review

Unifi (NYSE: UFI) and Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Fortune Brands Home & Security pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Unifi does not pay a dividend. Fortune Brands Home & Security pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortune Brands Home & Security has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Unifi and Fortune Brands Home & Security, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unifi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fortune Brands Home & Security 0 6 8 0 2.57

Unifi currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.34%. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus target price of $73.62, suggesting a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Fortune Brands Home & Security’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortune Brands Home & Security is more favorable than Unifi.

Profitability

This table compares Unifi and Fortune Brands Home & Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unifi 5.97% 9.72% 6.20% Fortune Brands Home & Security 8.95% 18.73% 8.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Unifi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Unifi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Unifi has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unifi and Fortune Brands Home & Security’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unifi $647.27 million 1.02 $32.87 million $2.13 16.95 Fortune Brands Home & Security $5.28 billion 1.66 $472.60 million $3.06 18.92

Fortune Brands Home & Security has higher revenue and earnings than Unifi. Unifi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortune Brands Home & Security, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortune Brands Home & Security beats Unifi on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador. The Nylon segment manufactures and sells textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns to knitters and weavers that produce fabric primarily for the apparel and hosiery markets in the United States and Colombia. The International segment provides polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets primarily in South America and Asia. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE, Sorbtek, Reflexx, XS, Cotton-like, and A.M.Y. brands. Unifi, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft. The Plumbing segment manufactures or assembles and sells faucets, bath furnishings, accessories and kitchen sinks and waste disposals under the Moen, Riobel, ROHL, Perrin & Rowe, and Waste King brands. The Doors segment includes residential fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand name and urethane millwork product lines under the Fypon brand name. The Security segment includes locks, safety and security devices and electronic security products under the Master Lock brand name and fire resistant safes, security containers and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand name.

