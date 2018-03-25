Comparing TIM Brasil (TSU) & SK Telecom (SKM)

TIM Brasil (NYSE: TSU) and SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of TIM Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of SK Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SK Telecom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TIM Brasil and SK Telecom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM Brasil 0 3 4 0 2.57 SK Telecom 1 3 2 0 2.17

TIM Brasil currently has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.24%. Given TIM Brasil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TIM Brasil is more favorable than SK Telecom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TIM Brasil and SK Telecom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM Brasil $3.21 billion 3.19 $386.64 million $0.78 27.12 SK Telecom $15.77 billion 0.94 $2.34 billion $4.75 4.90

SK Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than TIM Brasil. SK Telecom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TIM Brasil and SK Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM Brasil 7.56% 6.90% 3.76% SK Telecom 16.16% 20.30% 11.13%

Risk and Volatility

TIM Brasil has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Telecom has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TIM Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SK Telecom pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. TIM Brasil pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SK Telecom pays out 1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

TIM Brasil Company Profile

TIM Participacoes S.A. (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular S.A., which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District. Its consumer plans include prepaid plans, post-paid plans and controle plans. It offers value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services and push-mail.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications in Korea. The Company is engaged in the commercial development and implementation of wireless and fixed-line technologies and services, as well as develop its platforms, including Internet of things (IoT) solutions, lifestyle enhancement and advanced media. It operates through three segments: cellular services, which include wireless voice and data transmission services, sales of wireless devices, IoT solutions platform services and lifestyle enhancement platform services; fixed-line telecommunication services, which include fixed-line telephone services, broadband Internet services, advanced media platform services (including Internet Protocol television (IPTV)) and business communications services, and other businesses, which include its commerce business, its hardware business and other operations. Its brands include SK Telecom, T-Roaming, 7Mobile, B phone, 00700, B tv, Syrup, UO Smart Beam Laser, Astell&Kern and Nate.

