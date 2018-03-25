Comparing DCP Midstream Partners (DCP) & Enbridge (ENB)

DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE: DCP) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DCP Midstream Partners and Enbridge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream Partners $8.46 billion 0.58 $229.00 million $0.43 80.19 Enbridge $34.94 billion 1.45 $2.21 billion $1.39 21.52

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than DCP Midstream Partners. Enbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCP Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DCP Midstream Partners and Enbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream Partners 2.71% 3.59% 1.86% Enbridge 6.56% 5.47% 1.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of DCP Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Enbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of DCP Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DCP Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Enbridge pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. DCP Midstream Partners pays out 725.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enbridge pays out 154.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enbridge has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

DCP Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enbridge has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DCP Midstream Partners and Enbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream Partners 1 5 4 0 2.30 Enbridge 0 6 1 0 2.14

DCP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $39.11, suggesting a potential upside of 13.43%. Enbridge has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. Given Enbridge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enbridge is more favorable than DCP Midstream Partners.

Summary

Enbridge beats DCP Midstream Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCP Midstream Partners

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of February 13, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and NGLs pipelines with operations in 17 states. The company serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System. Gas Distribution consists of its natural gas utility operations, the core of which is Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. Green Power and Transmission consists of its investments in renewable energy assets and transmission facilities. Renewable energy assets consist of wind, solar, geothermal and waste heat recovery facilities in Canada. Energy Services undertake physical commodity marketing activity and logistical services, and oversee refinery supply services.

