Contrasting Eaton (ETN) & Its Competitors

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is one of 26 public companies in the “MACHINERY-ELEC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Eaton to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Eaton has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton 14.60% 12.84% 6.53% Eaton Competitors -235.44% -23.92% -14.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Eaton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Eaton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eaton and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton $20.40 billion $2.99 billion 11.70 Eaton Competitors $5.44 billion $456.46 million 13.52

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Eaton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Eaton pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Eaton pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 44.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Eaton is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eaton and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton 0 9 7 0 2.44 Eaton Competitors 170 782 950 12 2.42

Eaton presently has a consensus price target of $88.31, suggesting a potential upside of 12.95%. As a group, “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies have a potential upside of 20.78%. Given Eaton’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eaton has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Eaton beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety. On January 1, 2011, it closed the acquisition of the Tuthill Coupling Group, which is a division of the Tuthill Corporation. It has five segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Rest of World; Hydraulics; Aerospace; Truck, and Automotive. On October 1, 2010, it acquired CopperLogic, Inc. On July 15, 2010, it acquired EMC Engineers, Inc. In May 2011, it acquired Internormen Technology Group. In August 2011, it acquired IE Power, Inc. In December 2011, it acquired E.A. Pedersen Company.

