Contrasting Franklin Electric (FELE) & Global Power Equipment Gr (GLPW)

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) and Global Power Equipment Gr (OTCMKTS:GLPW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Franklin Electric and Global Power Equipment Gr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric 0 3 1 0 2.25 Global Power Equipment Gr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Electric currently has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.53%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than Global Power Equipment Gr.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Electric has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Power Equipment Gr has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Electric and Global Power Equipment Gr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric $1.12 billion 1.64 $78.18 million $1.66 23.86 Global Power Equipment Gr $418.59 million 0.12 -$43.61 million ($3.17) -0.88

Franklin Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Global Power Equipment Gr. Global Power Equipment Gr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Franklin Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Global Power Equipment Gr does not pay a dividend. Franklin Electric pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Power Equipment Gr has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Electric and Global Power Equipment Gr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric 6.95% 12.97% 7.65% Global Power Equipment Gr -17.83% -89.23% -26.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Franklin Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Global Power Equipment Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Franklin Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Global Power Equipment Gr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franklin Electric beats Global Power Equipment Gr on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices. It also designs, manufactures and sells motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment for use in groundwater, wastewater and fuel transfer applications. Its Fueling Systems is engaged in the production and marketing of fuel pumping systems, fuel containment systems, and monitoring and control systems. It also designs, manufactures and sells pumps, pipe, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices and related parts and equipment for use in submersible fueling system applications.

Global Power Equipment Gr Company Profile

Global Power Equipment Group Inc. provides custom-engineered solutions, and modification and maintenance services for customers in the energy and industrial markets worldwide. Its Mechanical Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, installs, commissions, and services filter houses, inlet and exhaust systems, diverter dampers, selective catalytic reduction systems, auxiliary control skids and enclosures, expansion joints, air filtration elements, and retrofit and upgrade solutions for power generation markets. This segment also provides precision and replacement parts, filter elements, and aftermarket retrofit equipment. Its principal customers include utility-scale gas turbine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), owner/operators, and electric utilities, as well as engineering, procurement, and contractor (EPC) firms. The company's Electrical Solutions segment focuses on the custom engineering and manufacture of integrated control house systems, engine generator packages and enclosures, industrial tanks, and custom-engineered equipment skids for the energy, oil and gas, digital data storage, and electrical industries. This segment's principal customers comprise turbine and reciprocating engine OEMs, switchgear and drive OEMs, backup and distributed power providers, oil and gas midstream and downstream owner/operators, electric utilities, and EPC firms. Its Services segment provides nuclear power plant modification, maintenance, and construction services; fossil fuel, industrial gas, liquefied natural gas, and petrochemical operations modification and construction services; industrial painting and coating services; insulation services; asbestos and lead abatement services; and roofing system services. Global Power Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.