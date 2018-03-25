Critical Survey: Gentherm (THRM) & GKN (GKNLY)

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) and GKN (OTCMKTS:GKNLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get Gentherm alerts:

GKN pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gentherm does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gentherm and GKN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $985.68 million 1.24 $35.22 million $0.96 34.74 GKN $11.96 billion 0.85 $327.98 million N/A N/A

GKN has higher revenue and earnings than Gentherm.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gentherm and GKN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 1 2 7 0 2.60 GKN 0 2 1 0 2.33

Gentherm currently has a consensus price target of $39.13, indicating a potential upside of 17.32%. Given Gentherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gentherm is more favorable than GKN.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of GKN shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Gentherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and GKN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 3.57% 11.81% 7.32% GKN N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Gentherm has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GKN has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gentherm beats GKN on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs. Its automotive products can be found on the vehicles of all major automotive manufacturers operating in North America, Europe and Asia. The Automotive segment comprises the results from its global automotive businesses and individual convenience products. The Industrial segment represents the combined results from its remote power generation systems business, patient temperature management systems business, environmental testing equipment and services business, and advanced research and product development division.

About GKN

GKN plc is a global engineering company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and service of systems and components for original equipment manufacturers. The Company operates in four segments: GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Land Systems. The GKN Aerospace segment is a supplier of airframe and engine structures, landing gear, electrical interconnection systems, transparencies and aftermarket services. The GKN Aerospace segment is a supplier of airframe and engine structures, landing gear, electrical interconnection systems, transparencies and aftermarket services. The GKN Powder Metallurgy segment is a manufacturer of sintered components and a producer of metal powder. The GKN Land Systems segment is a supplier of power management products and services. It designs, manufactures and supplies products and services for the agricultural, construction and utility vehicle markets and industrial segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.