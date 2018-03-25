Comparing ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and Its Competitors

ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ReneSola to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

ReneSola has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReneSola and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $929.84 million -$34.69 million -0.50 ReneSola Competitors $903.41 million $11.39 million 1.76

ReneSola has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ReneSola and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 2 0 0 2.00 ReneSola Competitors 419 1105 1372 81 2.37

ReneSola currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. As a group, “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies have a potential upside of 17.96%. Given ReneSola’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola -13.84% -187.64% -8.72% ReneSola Competitors -180.63% -61.30% -10.43%

Summary

ReneSola competitors beat ReneSola on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd is a holding company. The Company is a brand and technology provider of energy-efficient products based in China. The Company’s segments include solar power projects. The solar power projects segment involves sales of solar power projects and electricity generation revenue of certain project assets it owns and operates. The Company develops, builds and sells solar power projects. The Company is focused on its retail and residential-oriented business development. The Company’s solar power projects pipeline includes early to mid-stage projects pipeline and late-stage projects pipeline.

