Contrasting Tupperware Brands (TUP) and Its Peers

Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) is one of 19 public companies in the “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tupperware Brands to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Tupperware Brands pays out -52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 49.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tupperware Brands is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tupperware Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands 1 5 1 0 2.00 Tupperware Brands Competitors 98 573 700 33 2.48

Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.33%. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies have a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Tupperware Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Tupperware Brands has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tupperware Brands’ peers have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tupperware Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands -11.77% 160.65% 15.44% Tupperware Brands Competitors 7.50% 77.93% 7.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tupperware Brands and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands $2.26 billion -$265.40 million -8.87 Tupperware Brands Competitors $7.93 billion $546.18 million 8.98

Tupperware Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tupperware Brands. Tupperware Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America. Its Europe, Asia Pacific and Tupperware North America segments include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand. The Europe segment includes Avroy Shlain in South Africa and Nutrimetics in France, which sell beauty and personal care products. The Beauty North America segment offers cosmetics, skin care and personal care products marketed under the BeautiControl brand in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and the Fuller Cosmetics brands in Mexico and Central America. The South America segment offers housewares and beauty products under the Fuller, Nutrimetics, Nuvo and Tupperware brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.