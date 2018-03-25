Insider Buying: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Insider Buys 2,885 Shares of Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) insider Barbara White acquired 2,885 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $19,877.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 176,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,082.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $6.25. 854,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,871. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $357.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,040.41% and a negative return on equity of 75.88%. analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,594,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 996,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 307,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,998.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 569,662 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 814.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 429,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare, chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company operates through developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare life-threatening inflammatory fibrotic diseases segment.

