Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Raises Stake in CSX Co. (CSX)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $83,179,000. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,882,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,709 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,029 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2,161.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 817,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,986,000 after purchasing an additional 781,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48,150.30, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. CSX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. CSX’s payout ratio is 14.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Scotiabank set a $63.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Raises Stake in CSX Co. (CSX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-has-10-17-million-position-in-csx-co-csx-updated.html.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.