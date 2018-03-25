Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 607,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 430,934 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $24,607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 199.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 233,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $19,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $884,204.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dow R. Wilson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $3,041,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,504,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,913. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11,055.55, a PE ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.49 and a 1-year high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.96 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-has-3-44-million-holdings-in-varian-medical-systems-inc-var.html.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.