Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Takes $3.50 Million Position in AMERCO (UHAL)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $338.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,666.65, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.04. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $326.30 and a 1-year high of $400.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.20 by ($6.86). The company had revenue of $842.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.80 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

UHAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other AMERCO news, Director Karl A. Schmidt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $353.97 per share, with a total value of $353,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,161. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

