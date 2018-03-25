Cowen Inc. Has $458,000 Holdings in Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)

Cowen Inc. reduced its holdings in Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,489 shares during the quarter. Cowen Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Modern Media Acquisition worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMDM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Modern Media Acquisition by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Modern Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modern Media Acquisition by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Modern Media Acquisition by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 296,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 129,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Modern Media Acquisition by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 384,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 209,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Modern Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

