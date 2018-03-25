NCR Co. (NCR) Stake Lowered by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. reduced its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NCR by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, EVP Paul Langenbahn sold 4,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $153,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $72,366.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,122.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $3,583.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. NCR had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 80.11%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation is a provider of Omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact and transact with their customers. The Company operates through three segments: Software, Services and Hardware. It sells a portfolio of hardware, software and services that combine to provide businesses with solutions.

