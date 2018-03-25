Cowen Inc. Takes Position in GGP Inc (GGP)

Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGP. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GGP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of GGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of GGP in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GGP in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 price objective on shares of GGP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GGP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

Shares of GGP stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20,240.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. GGP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.14 million. GGP had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that GGP Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. GGP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

GGP Company Profile

GGP Inc (GGP), formerly General Growth Properties, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties, primarily regional malls.

