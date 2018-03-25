Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Guess? (GES)

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Guess? in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.11.

Guess? stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,675.10, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. Guess? has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $21.13.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -818.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Guess? in the third quarter worth $256,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America.

