Creativecoin (CREA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Creativecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $1,149.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creativecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008138 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001141 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004863 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Creativecoin Coin Profile

CREA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 13,872,335 coins. The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

