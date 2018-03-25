Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Credit Acceptance (CACC) Stock Price

Media stories about Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Credit Acceptance earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.489069054777 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $355.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $257.00 price objective on Credit Acceptance and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.22.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.91. The company had a trading volume of 118,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,384. The stock has a market cap of $6,216.08, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 24.00, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $182.50 and a 12-month high of $377.82.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 42.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John S. Soave sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.01, for a total transaction of $842,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.50, for a total value of $669,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,924 shares of company stock worth $19,253,640 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Credit Acceptance (CACC) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/credit-acceptance-cacc-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.