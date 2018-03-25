CrevaCoin Price Hits $0.0003 (CREVA)

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. CrevaCoin has a total market cap of $12,292.00 and approximately $316.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CrevaCoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One CrevaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001156 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000423 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin Profile

CREVA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2. The official website for CrevaCoin is www.crevacoin.com.

Buying and Selling CrevaCoin

CrevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase CrevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrevaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

