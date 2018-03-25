Critical Analysis: Diageo (DEO) versus New Age Beverages (NBEV)

Diageo (NYSE: DEO) and New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Diageo and New Age Beverages, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 1 6 4 0 2.27 New Age Beverages 0 0 3 0 3.00

Diageo presently has a consensus price target of $154.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. New Age Beverages has a consensus price target of $6.58, indicating a potential upside of 142.93%. Given New Age Beverages’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Age Beverages is more favorable than Diageo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diageo and New Age Beverages’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $23.15 billion 3.55 $3.38 billion N/A N/A New Age Beverages $25.30 million 3.71 -$3.63 million N/A N/A

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Beverages.

Profitability

This table compares Diageo and New Age Beverages’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A New Age Beverages -0.41% -0.58% -0.41%

Risk and Volatility

Diageo has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Beverages has a beta of 4.59, indicating that its stock price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of New Age Beverages shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of New Age Beverages shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Diageo pays an annual dividend of $3.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. New Age Beverages does not pay a dividend. New Age Beverages has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

About Diageo

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink. The Company’s brands includes Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. It manages its operations from various locations, including the United Kingdom; Ireland; Italy; Turkey; the United States; Canada; Brazil; Mexico; Australia; Singapore; India; Nigeria; South Africa; East Africa, and Africa Regional Markets. It also produces a range of ready to drink products mainly in the United Kingdom, Italy, South Africa, Australia, the United States and Canada.

About New Age Beverages

The New Age Beverage Corporation, formerly Bucha, Inc., is a healthy functional beverage company. The Company is the owner of XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure and the Bucha Live Kombucha brands. The Company’s bucha Live Kombucha is a gluten free, organic certified, sparkling kombucha tea and is distributed in health and grocery chains across North America. The Company offers its bucha Live Kombucha products in approximately 16-ounce bottle. The Company offers XingTea in approximately 13 flavors. Its product, XINGjuice, is a natural juice drink, made with cane sugar and real fruit juice. Its product, XingEnergy is a naturally flavored cane sugar product. The Company’s product, Aspen Pure, is bottled water packaged in approximately 24-ounce, half-liter and one-liter bottles. The Company offers products in approximately 46 states within the United States and in over 10 countries internationally across all channels through direct and store door distribution systems.

