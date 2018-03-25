Critical Analysis: Wilmar International (WLMIY) & Its Rivals

Wilmar International (OTCMKTS: WLMIY) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Agribusiness” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Wilmar International to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wilmar International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wilmar International $43.85 billion $1.22 billion 12.45 Wilmar International Competitors $8.40 billion $353.86 million 8.34

Wilmar International has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Wilmar International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Wilmar International has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilmar International’s competitors have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wilmar International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilmar International 3.67% 6.64% 2.82% Wilmar International Competitors -18.32% 2.14% 1.78%

Dividends

Wilmar International pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wilmar International pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agribusiness” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 78.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wilmar International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilmar International 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilmar International Competitors 221 731 765 49 2.36

As a group, “Agribusiness” companies have a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Wilmar International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wilmar International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wilmar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Agribusiness” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Agribusiness” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wilmar International beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily provide crude palm oil and palm kernel; and milling of fresh palm fruit bunches. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned an oil palm plantation covering an area of 241,892 hectares in Indonesia, East Malaysia, and Africa. It is also involved in the processing, merchandising, branding, and distribution of palm oil and laurics related products, including oleochemicals and biodiesel; and oilseeds products, such as soybean, rapeseed, sunflower seed, cottonseed, canola, peanut, corn, and rice bran oil and meal products, as well as rice, flour, wheat bran meal, and bran and pollard to distributors, wholesalers, feed millers, industrial users, and retailers. In addition, the company produces and markets edible oil, rice, flour, grains, and noodles to traditional retail outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarts under its own brands. Further, it engages in the milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distribution of white sugar, brown sugar, caster sugar, and syrups in bulk and packaged forms; generation and sale of electricity; manufacture and sale of bioethanol, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compound fertilizers; distribution of a range of chemicals and specialty ingredients; and ship-owning, chartering, brokering, and management activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

